Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and National Intelligence Service (NIS) radar over claims of money laundering.

According to a senior government official privy to the developments, the DCI and NIS have put DP on the lookout after they became suspicious about his movements and interactions.

During Ruto’s July 6 private visit to Uganda, he had met two men and a female, all Turkish nationals.

According to sources, the four held a day-long meeting which was not attended by Turkish investor Harun Aydin.

“The pictures circulated showing the DP at the launch of a vaccines factory were diversionary, he spent most of his time meeting with the Turkish delegation,” said a senior DCI officer privy to the matter.

Two of the foreigners, Hamit Demir, holder of passport number U23165848 and Mehmet Akif Bagle, holding passport number U11979628, flew from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Entebbe on July 6.

They had applied for Ugandan visas while in Kenya.

Since there are no direct flights between Entebbe and Istanbul, the Turkish capital, travelers have to go through Kigali, Addis Ababa, Cairo, Nairobi, or Doha.

The two departed JKIA at around 8.30 am and arrived at Entebbe International Airport at around 9.50 am, according to sources.

The sources said intelligence officers had launched a probe into the activities of some of the foreigners.

Security officials were, however, not sent to Uganda to establish the real agenda of the meeting “due to risks involved”.

The Kenya intelligence believes Ruto’s meetings with the foreigners is a scheme to launder money outside the country by purporting to invest it in Kenya.

