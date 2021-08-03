Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was humiliated badly after the Kenya Government blocked him from travelling to Uganda for a private function on Monday.

According to MPs who were to accompany the DP to Uganda, he was blocked from leaving the country following an “order from above” with leaders allied to Ruto’s camp blaming Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and the President himself.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Kapseret counterpart, Oscar Sudi, have been firing salvos aimed at Dr. Matiang’i and other members of the “deep state” for allegedly resorting to dirty tactics to bully the DP.

Amid talk of the Monday incident, Ruto is for the first time expected to speak over the incident on Wednesday.

According to Dennis Itumbi, a key member of the DP’s communication team, the second in command will be live on Inooro FM, a Kikuyu vernacular radio station, on Wednesday morning.

The development comes as mixed reactions continue to surround Ruto’s botched trip to Uganda, with his supporters crying foul over his alleged mistreatment by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

