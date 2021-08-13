Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has finally revealed why the Kenyan Government deported Deputy President William Ruto‘s close associate, Harun Aydin, last Saturday.

While appearing before Matiang’i, the National Assembly Security Committee on Friday, Matiang’i said Aydin, who is a Turkish national, was deported over links to money laundering.

Although he didn’t mention DP Ruto, Matiang’i said Aydin was flagged by security agencies for being linked to people associated with criminal acts and money laundering.

“Harun Aydin’s documents show he was working in the energy sector but his contract was a dummy.

“He got a work permit on 25th June 2021. Security agencies flagged Aydin for his regional travels & was associated with people dealing in money laundering,” Matiang’i said.

Matiang’i also stated that Kenya has not apologized to Turkey over Aydin’s deportation as claimed by some media houses.

“Security agencies in our country were in talks with his country (Harun Aydin’s) & agreed on the basis of mutuality to surrender him to his country.

“The government of Kenya has not apologized, we are a country run by law & order, there is a way Govts Deal with each other,’’ he said.

