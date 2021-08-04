Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto today explained why he abandoned Jubilee Party, a party that won the presidency in the 2017 presidential elections.

In an interview with Inooro FM on Wednesday, Ruto laughed uncontrollably as he claimed some Jubilee Party brokers led by the party’s Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, and its Vice-chairman David Murathe, sold the ruling party to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

The DP said he formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) because Tuju and Murathe sold the ruling coalition to Raila Odinga’s led party.

The second in command further went on to add that never before had a ruling party agreed to shelve its own members only to accommodate leaders from the main opposition parties into the positions of those who were evicted.

“Mimi nasema badala ya kusumbuana na hawa watu, tuweke mpango mwingine…ndio tunajipanga na UDA.

“Kufikia mwaka ujao, wote wale walikuwa chama cha Jubilee watakuwa UDA, especially kama wataenda kuuza Jubilee kwa Vitendawili,” Ruto said.

“Sisi tuliona lazima tujipange. Sisi hatuna time ya kupangana na chama cha kikabila. Tukaanza Hustler Movement- ndio UDA. Tukasema tutabadilisha mjadala. Leo tunaingea mambo ya uchumi, empowerment, employment,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST