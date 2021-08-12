Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has expressed confidence that Deputy President William Ruto will form the next government despite facing stiff opposition from the ‘Deep State’

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange on Wednesday, Duale, who is a close confidante of Ruto, said the DP will use United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to vie for the presidency and he will win the 2022 presidential election with a landslide.

Duale also disclosed that the majority of the members of the Jubilee Party, to which he is a member, have moved on from the ruling party because it has outlived its usefulness.

“Jubilee is our party and we have realized that it has serious structural issues, it is sick, some of the key organs of the party have failed,” he said.

The outspoken legislator warned those who do not read the signs of the times that they are in for a rude shock, expressing confidence that UDA will form the next government.

“We have a plan to form a government next year and our vehicle will be UDA, in all those by-elections the competition was between the mother party jubilee and affiliates party,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST