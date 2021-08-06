Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is the new King of Mt Kenya region, going by how he calmed the situation in Kianjokoma, Embu County, where police were accused of killing two brothers.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there were running battles between the police and Kianjokoma residents who were protesting the killing of two brothers.

During the chaos, two police vehicles were burnt and one person was shot dead.

Runyenjes MP, Cecily Mbarire, was among the leaders who condemned the incident, asking the police officers responsible for the killing of the three people to be arrested.

When she was addressing residents, Mbarire put Deputy President William Ruto on a loudspeaker and he spoke to Kianjokoma residents.

The DP told the residents to be patient because the government will do everything possible to ensure the criminals are brought to justice.

Here is the audio call from the second in command.

The Kenyan DAILY POST