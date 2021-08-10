Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a major boost after dozens of Kitui county leaders endorsed his presidential bid in 2022.

Kitui County is considered to be a political backyard of Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who is also eying the presidency in 2022.

Speaking on Monday, 14 MCAs from Kitui County said they have soul searched and established that Ruto is the only man who can save the country from corruption and economic haemorrhage.

The MCAs also said Kalonzo Musyoka’s political strategies and tactics are poor and that they can’t sit and watch as the region lags behind after 2022.

“We have tirelessly talked to him about these issues but it seems that his ego is high. We have tried to reach him for a consultation meeting but the man is not reachable.

“Now, if you fail to listen to us when you are just 2022 hopeful, what makes us think that you will cater to our interests if you win?” said one of the MCAs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST