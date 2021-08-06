Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, met on Friday for the second time to plan how to craft a mega alliance that will vanquish Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

According to sources, Uhuru, the Jubilee Party leader, and Raila, the ODM Party leader, agreed to constitute a technical team tasked to identify the instruments to ratify their coalition plans.

This committee, whose members have not been named, will be working on how to make a strong merger between Jubilee and ODM party.

These two parties, with huge followings across the country, are expected to form a mega alliance to face Ruto in 2022.

Ruto, who is on record saying he will not enter into a coalition with any party, will use United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to vie for the presidency.

As things stand, Ruto is the man to beat during the August 9th, 2022 Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST