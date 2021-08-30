Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man on a mission going by the latest photos trending on social media.

Last week, the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, ordered the withdrawal of 71 General Service Unit (GSU) officers who have been part of the DP security’s entourage.

In the move that shocked millions of Kenyans to the core, the 71 GSU officers were replaced by Administration Police officers.

According to Police Service Standing Orders Chapter 8 Section 5(e), only GSU officers are allowed to guard the president, the Deputy President, and the State Houses and Lodges.

However, despite Ruto protesting over the move, the second in command seems to have moved on and on Monday he invited the APs who are guarding his home for a cup of tea at his residence.

“Sharing a cup of tea with the new security team as I welcome them to the Official Residence of the Deputy President,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.

Here are the photos.

