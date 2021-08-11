Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat in the 2022 presidential election, going by the latest opinion poll conducted by National Intelligence Service (NIS).

NIS is a government-controlled institution mandated to give the President Intelligence briefs on matters of National Security and also spying on his political rivals.

During the meeting at Mombasa State House on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta shared a NIS report with former National Super Alliance (NASA) principals, showing them that if elections are held today, DP Ruto will garner 49 percent of total votes with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga managing 31 percent of votes.

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) only managed 10 percent combined.

Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau(HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi stated that it is after sharing this information that Uhuru urged Raila, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement party boss Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, and Ford Kenya Party Leader, Moses Wetangula, to unite ahead of the 2022 Presidential election.

Itumbi also revealed that Uhuru warned the six leaders that they risk going to the opposition in 2022 if they fail to unite since their ‘common enemy’ is DP Ruto.

This is what Itumbi wrote.

“The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents picked the following from the Mombasa State House Kenya Presidential Project meeting yesterday.

1. The President opened the meeting with a poll done by NIS. It showed DP William Ruto at 49%, Raila Odinga at 31% and the rest scoring 7% and 6%.

2. He, therefore, asked for unity between them so as to ensure they beat WsR,”

