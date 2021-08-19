Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday August 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is not a person to be trusted with the leadership of Kenya, going by revelations made by prison and police officers working at his farm in Uasin Gishu County.

In public, DP Ruto pretends to be a kind person but the revelations by the police officers paint a cruel person who doesn’t have the interests of Kenyans at heart.

The officers, who wrote a letter to revered social media analyst and blogger, Robert Alai, revealed how DP Ruto has been mistreating them at his Kosachei Poultry farm.

The officers said DP Ruto uses farm managers Samuel Maiyo, Henry Yego and Ken Ruto to harass them by accusing them of stealing eggs.

The police officers said when the egg production reduces, the four managers who have the ear of the Deputy President, accuse them of stealing eggs.

Remember, this is the same man who is campaigning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

This is what the officers told Robert Alai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.