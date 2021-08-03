Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly instructed his aides to prepare his state-of-the-art Airbus Helicopter H145 chopper, to fly him to Uganda.

On Monday, Ruto was blocked from traveling to Uganda by immigration officers who asked him to seek clearance from the State House.

The DP was engaged in a stand-off with immigration officers for 5 hours before he left for his home in Karen.

However, according to revered blogger, Robert Alai, Ruto has ordered his aides to prepare his ultra-modern Airbus Helicopter H145 to fly him to Uganda.

“DP William Ruto has now instructed his team at Wilson Airport to prepare his chopper to fly him to Uganda. Why? What was there in Uganda that he must go there even despite the national interest? This is a rogue and treasonous deputy president,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST