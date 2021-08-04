Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he cannot work with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga because they don’t share the same ideology.

In an interview with Inooro FM on Wednesday, Ruto said they have different ideologies with Raila Odinga and that is the reason they cannot work with him.

“Tufanye kazi gani? Mambo anayosimamia si kama zetu watu wa UDA. Yeye anaamini tupange katiba kwanza,” he said.

“Sisi hatuko na hiyo mambo… sisi tukifanya empowerment, yeye anasema ni handouts..,” he said.

“We are completely on different spheres. Competition is also healthy sometimes. We are not enemies but competitors,” the DP said.

However, Ruto’s comments are contrary to what he said earlier in the year.

During one of the interviews, Ruto hinted at being willing to work with Raila.

He said he was ready and willing to work with all like-minded politicians who share his dream for the country.

“Anybody who wants to join us to fight poverty and other things that ail the country is welcome,” Ruto stated.

He added that if Raila agrees with his manifesto and his belief that poverty should be fought from the bottom to the top, they could work together.

The Kenyan DAILY POST