Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – An aide of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed how Deputy President William Ruto has purchased spyware from an Israeli firm to spy on the phones of his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and his close associates.

In a long Facebook post on Monday, Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Communications Director, Philip Etale, alleged that Ruto has bought Pegasus spyware to spy on senior government officials, Members of Parliament, and his political rivals.

Etale said Ruto purchased the spyware with the help of a president from a neighbouring country.

“A powerful individual in Kenya recently acquired the services of PEGASUS from Israel through the help of neighboring friendly country.

“The aim of this is to monitor government activities, spy on people’s phones and tap information from people’s phones for their own use. If you have noticed, top government officials, legislators and other influential people in the country have their phones tapped and that is why most of the time people post conversations from sensitive meetings verbatim.

“This is what PEGASUS does,” Etale alleged.

Etale also said DP Ruto has hired a Russian by the name of Erickson Christov to be in charge of the lethal spying system.

He also said the DP Ruto has hired 5 Indian nationals as the support staff of the system.

The five are Ranjeet Kumar, Rafiki Patel, Pavesh Kushna, Ramesh Luvathulbhai and Aksher Ponda.

The five are expected to land at Jomo Kenyatta International (JKIA) on September 5, 2021.

The six foreigners will have offices in Nairobi and Kisumu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST