Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto appeared on Inooro FM on Monday, where he explained his Bottom-up Economic model and his indefatigable ambition of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The DP was brilliant in his explanation and he even blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for opening a Sh 4 billion Gun-making Factory in Ruiru, saying it was a waste of taxpayer’s money.

However, when he was asked who will be his running mate in 2022, Ruto tried to avoid the question and asked his host Nyoxx Wa Katta not to ask him bothering questions.

In a cheeky answer, Ruto said he cannot respond to the question since he is not even aware who he will be competing with in 2022.

“Mbona wewe unanisumbua na maswali mingi, wewe unajua nashindana na nani?

“The ones we are competing with have not even come out to declare their bid.

“Let us wait for them to come out first before we can decide on who will be my candidate…I will be sitting down with leaders from all over the country and I have started with Mt. Kenya before we could decide on who will best fit the position,” Ruto said.

