Monday, August 30, 2021 – Media mogul Samuel Kamau Macharia, popularly known as SK Macharia, has finally admitted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is no match to Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking at the Bible Fellowship Church in Kigumo Constituency, Murang’a County yesterday, Macharia urged politicians allied to Raila to be above board with him in his race for the 2022 presidential seat.

He stated that the ground was hostile as opposed to the narrative being told by Raila’s allies.

He gave a hypothetical scenario whereby if elections were to be held today, Raila’s competitors would clinch the votes.

“I’d like to tell (Nominated MP) Maina Kamanda, (Ndaragwa MP) Jeremiah Kioni and others, the way we know how things are on the ground, don’t lie to Raila that the ground is okay.”

“If we were to go and cast votes today, those people who have despised you and the President would win the votes,” SK stated.

He noted the information was informed by the intelligence that he gets by virtue of being a media owner.

