Monday, August 2, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has warned Kenyans to stop blaming Deputy President William Ruto for the failures of the Jubilee government in its second term.

Speaking during an interview, Murkomen noted that Ruto holds the position of deputy president but claimed his functions are being performed by other people in government.

He sensationally claimed that Kenya’s current Deputy President is ODM leader Raila Odinga and not Ruto.

“Ruto cannot be blamed for what has happened to Kenya in the past 4 years.”

“He is not part of this administration, he is there, but de facto he is not in office.”

“The real deputy President at the moment is Raila Odinga,” Murkomen opined.

Murkomen made the remarks concerning Odinga’s close working relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta following their March 2018 handshake.

Since the handshake, President Kenyatta and Raila have had numerous meetings and even inspected and rolled infrastructure projects together.

Before the Coronavirus pandemic, Cabinet Secretaries on several occasions visited Odinga’s office in Capitol Hill and reportedly briefed him on government projects, creating speculation that he had been allocated some role in President Kenyatta’s government.

However, Raila has on several occasions dismissed claims that he is part of the government, noting that his handshake with the president was for unity purposes and not selfish political gains.

The Kenyan DAILY POST