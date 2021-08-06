Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – Autopsy results for two brothers who died under mysterious circumstances in Kianjokoma, Embu County, have revealed disturbing details on the cause of their death.

The results showed that the two died as a result of multiple injuries which could have been caused by a blunt force trauma.

The postmortem was conducted by pathologist Martin Mwangi at the Embu Level V hospital morgue in the presence of the deceased’s family representative John Ndwiga.

The brothers, Benson Njiru Ndwiga,22, and Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga,19, had multiple bruises to the left and right arms.

More samples were taken from the bodies and will undergo further tests.

“We believe the truth will come out soon. As our family, we are crying to the government to do investigations and bring the culprits to book so that our late children can get justice,” said one of the family members.

Irate residents in Embu County took to the streets to demand justice for the two who are believed to have died while in police custody.

During the protests, one person was shot dead by police officers.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since launched an investigation into the two murders to establish if the police were involved.

However, police officers have distanced themselves from the incident saying that the two died after jumping out of a moving vehicle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST