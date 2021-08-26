Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – The wife of Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa went on a ranting spree on social media and accused him of dumping her and eloping with Senator Mithika Linturi’s ex-wife, Marianne Kaitany.

The controversial MP, who is a known conman, is said to have targeted the rich woman after she dumped Linturi for failing to fulfill his duties as a man.

The MP’s wife, who goes by the name Rose Imali on Facebook, painfully narrated how she supported him when he was a nobody.

She emotionally recounted how she went hungry and borrowed money from her mother to fund his campaigns but Didmus feels that the rich Kaitany, a former chief of Staff at Deputy President William Ruto’s office, is better than her.

She further revealed that Barasa has taken custody of their kids.

Barasa’s wife deleted the post but hawk-eyed Netizens had already taken a screenshot.

Here are photos of Didmus Barasa’s jilted ex-wife Rose Imali.

