Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, has given intrigues surrounding his appointment as Education Cabinet Secretary by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2019.

Speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) on Tuesday, August 17, during the University and Colleges placement results for the year 2021/2022 release, Magoha revealed that he never wanted to be in charge of the Ministry.

He explained that the CS job has never been his first choice, but only took the job as a challenge and due to prevailing circumstances at the Ministry at that time and also the fact that he didn’t want to disappoint President Uhuru Kenyatta after appointing him.

Magoha used his example of accepting a job he never wanted, to encourage last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education candidates to consider alternative university and college choices, should they not be granted the opportunity to study in their preferred ones.

“If you missed out on Medicine, go and do public health which is nearer to medicine rather than do anthropology which you will go and pursue at the university for nothing,” suggested the CS.

The CS revealed that some students applied for the same courses in all the four choices provided, which would mean their options are severely limited and may remain unplaced, should they miss out on the only choice they picked.

The former University of Nairobi VC directed Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to conduct the Inter-Institution transfer process online, from September 1st to September 30th, 2021, to enable successful applicants to further align their courses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST