Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Nairobi Deputy Governor, Anne Kananu, could be a criminal and terrorist, going by the remarks made by her predecessor, Mike Sonko.

In a social media post on Monday, Sonko, who was removed from office over a series of corruption scandals last year, linked Anne Kananu to a grenade attack in Nairobi that killed 8 people and injured Kamukunji MP, Yusuf Hassan, in 2012.

“Ati wewe, Kananu, Abbas, Nixo munanichorea kumbavu nyinyi waizi wa pesa ya umma. Mimi sio Yusuf yule ulijaribu kuuwa na grenade… (So you Kananu, Abbas, Nixo are conspiring against me…I am not the Yusuf that you attempted to kill using a grenade),” Sonko wrote on his Facebook post.

Following his remarks, Hassan recorded a statement at Pangani Police Station asking for Sonko to be arrested so that he can share the above information with the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

“I was a victim of a very grievous attack that injured me and claimed the lives of eight people, and so when someone claimed that he knows who was behind it, I got very concerned,” Hassan told journalists.

The lawmaker claimed that the attack rendered him immobile, forcing him onto a wheelchair and crutches for four years.

Sleuths from Pangani Police station said they have launched investigations into the remarks by the former Governor.

