Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has come out strongly to defend his friendship with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, which is causing ripples in the country.

This comes barely a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government blocked the DP from traveling to Uganda to meet Museveni.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto wondered why there is so much fuss about his relationship with Museveni, saying they are just friends.

“Museveni is a friend to the president, he is my friend. I have been to Uganda for his campaigns.”

“Even these NASA principals have campaigned for him because of the relationship between Kenya and Uganda.”

“Why is it ok for him to be their friend and not mine?” DP Ruto posed.

The failed trip to Uganda on Monday was Ruto’s second visit there in a month.

The second in command has been criticized over his relationship with Museveni, who is described as a dictator.

There have also been rumours that Ruto was planning to import weapons to cause mayhem in the country if things don’t go his way come 2022.

