Saturday, August 28, 2021 – As Deputy President William Ruto continues to come to terms with his lean security detail following the withdrawal of his elite GSU bodyguards, details have emerged of high-level secret phone calls last weekend that led to the downgrading of the DP’s security detail.

The changes affected Ruto’s security at his residence in Karen and in his homes in Sugoi and Elgon View.

According to sources, a top officer received a call from a senior official within Ruto’s security circle, seeking clarification on a new directive issued to all police chiefs in Nairobi to stop politicians’ gatherings.

Ruto’s security officials notified their boss of the new directive from GSU bosses to end the Karen meetings, but that order was not adhered to and things took a drastic turn earlier this week.

Security chiefs felt that the DP’s security officials had not dealt with the matter properly and more high-level calls to the GSU headquarters were made, leading to the current changes.

On Tuesday, a call from GSU headquarters to the security chief in Karen was made and revealed that changes were to be made on Ruto’s security.

A security brief had previously pointed out that the DP’s residence in Karen was a health risk, following the numerous political gatherings that were taking place there regularly, even after the Ministry of Health banned political meetings across the country.

It was reported that a senior police boss in Nairobi instructed officers to arrest anybody found contravening Covid-19 mitigation measures, including top politicians or government officials.

