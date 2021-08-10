Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged over individuals who accompanied Turkey businessman, Harun Aydin, when he was deported to Turkey on Sunday night.

Aydin, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was deported by the Kenyan government over what it termed as ‘terrorism-related charges’

However, those who accompanied Harun Aydin to the airport were not the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU), an indication that the man was not a terrorist.

According to his lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Aydin was escorted to the airport by Immigration Department officials.

“He was not deported after all. They pushed him to agree to an exit and his passport wasn’t stamped. My client does not understand English and what transpired no one knows.

“He was escorted by two officials from Immigration Department to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and he was taken directly to the plane,” Ahmednasir stated.

Grand Mullah, as he is popularly known in legal circles, also said his client was forced to leave the country to avoid embarrassing those who had branded him a terrorist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST