Friday, August 13, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took his 2022 presidential campaigns to Central Kenya by meeting a section of influential Kikuyu businessmen and laid out his plans should he become the fifth president.

The ODM leader met the Kikuyu businessmen at the home of the late politician Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki.

This was the third time Raila Odinga was meeting a similar group of businessmen from the Mt Kenya region this year.

In the meeting, Raila Odinga wooed them to support him, and in return, he will ensure they reap a maximum benefit from tea, coffee, pyrethrum, and avocado farming.

“We will change the way business is done in this country. We will promote and protect local investments so that the profits they make is ploughed back.”

“Foreign investors come to make money and send the proceeds back to their countries,” Raila Odinga said.

Other than the agricultural sector, Raila also promised the Kikuyu businessmen that his government will deal with corruption, as it is the root cause of Kenya’s economic problems.

The Kenyan DAILY POST