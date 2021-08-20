Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has reacted to the ongoing ruling at the Court of Appeal, where a seven-Judge bench will decide the fate of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Seven-Judge bench consists of Justice Daniel Musinga, Justice Fatuma Sichale, Justice Gatembu Kairu, Justice Patrick Kiage, Justice Hannah Okwengo, Justice Rosylene Nambuye, and Justice Francis Tuiyott.

In a social media post on Friday, Itumbi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said he has intelligence that the Court of Appeal will uphold the High Court ruling that declared the bill as unconstitutional, null and void.

“BBI Lived na Kifua and Intimidation, Madharau and sackings… Let it Sleep in Peace where it NEVER Rains! #BBIAppealJudgementBBI Lived na Kifua and Intimidation, Madharau and sackings… Let it Sleep in Peace where it NEVER Rains!,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

Itumbi is among Kenyans who are opposed to BBI.

