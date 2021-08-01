Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 1, 2021 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has broken his silence on the disappearance of celebrated blogger Bogonko Bosire, who has been missing since 2013, immediately after President Uhuru Kenyatta won the Presidential election.

Bogonko, together with Itumbi, were very instrumental in Uhuru‘s win since they were the brains behind the online propaganda machine that propelled Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, to the presidency.

In a long Facebook post on Saturday, Itumbi, who is now behind Ruto’s online propaganda machine, said he thinks that Bogonko was killed by Al Shabaab insurgents when they raided Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi in 2013.

“He remained on the private company payroll and there was no demand on output as we began the task of getting him a job.

“But Giggles continued. Our moments got even better. The ideas factory at Giggles now even had people in Government.

“Then Westgate happened. We could not understand how Jackal could be silent on such a major issue and our friend was nowhere to be seen,” Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

Bogonko Bosire was also the brain behind, Jackal News, an online propaganda machine that made ODM stalwarts wet their pants in 2013.

The Kenyan DAILY POST