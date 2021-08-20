Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta for encouraging tribalism in the country, in his spirited efforts to unite tribal chiefs against him ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Uhuru is in the process of uniting ODM Leader Raila Odinga with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, namely Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya).

According to sources, Uhuru is pressuring the OKA principals to drop their bids and back Raila, whom he believes will be able to vanquish Ruto in the 2022 presidential contest.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ruto blasted Uhuru over his pact with Raila and the OKA leaders, whom he accused of being confused by virtue of them not being able to agree on the flagbearer that will face him in 2022.

He called them out for tribal divisiveness which blocked them from agreeing.

“We have two sets of competitors. “

“We have one group that is still struggling with tribalism, they run tribal parties.”

“They cannot even agree on a candidate because everyone has gone to the party with their tribal chief,” stated Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST