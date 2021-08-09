Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has castigated Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, following the deportation of a Turkish businessman, Harun Aydin.

Aydin, who was a close friend of Ruto, was arrested on Saturday on terrorism-related charges, and on Sunday night, was deported to Turkey.

Speaking on Sunday, Ruto accused Matiang’i and Kibicho of turning their operations political, including fighting those allied to him.

The DP has termed the Ministry of Interior’s move to arrest Aydin as petty wrangles, alleging that they are just meant to create divisions among Kenyans.

“It has now become the norm to arrest some MPs and other investors and we should not allow petty wrangles to divide Kenyans based on political differences,” Ruto said.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, who is a close ally of the DP, has also supported his remarks, warning CS Matiang’i and Karanja Kibicho that they should not think that power is permanent.

“Matiang’i and Kibicho are fully to blame for turning this country into a dictatorial State but they should read history and know that one day they will be ordinary Kenyans,” Gachagua said.

