Monday, August 9, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has revealed the powerful country that is secretly funding Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign.

Ruto, 54, has mounted a behemoth campaign machine in his indefatigable bid to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, in 2022.

Ruto’s unstoppable march to the statehouse has forced those opposed to his bid to recruit ‘deep state’ agents to try to put brakes on his presidential bid.

But according to Alai, Ruto is strong because he is being supported by the Chinese Government to succeed Uhuru.

Alai said the Chinese government is funding Ruto’s campaigns through Uganda.

He said China wants Ruto to succeed Uhuru to continue with the borrowing and allowing of Chinese goods to be dumped locally.

“China is funding Tanga Tanga through Uganda.

“Chinese President is determined to have someone who will continue with the borrowing and allowing of Chinese dumping locally.

“Apart from money laundering, Museveni is helping Ruto with Chinese money for campaigns. Take this seriously,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST