Kewisco Sacco is a Tier Three Sacco based in Nairobi with a membership of over 4500 members drawn from all over the country. We are looking for a Data Entry Officer for a contract period of three months.
Responsibilities
- Entering customer and account data from source documents within time
- Compiling, verifying the accuracy of information and sorting to prepare source data for computer
- Carry out data quality checks
- Transfer data from paper formats into computer files or database systems using keyboards, data recorders or optical scanners
- Update existing data
- Retrieve data from the database or electronic files as requested
- Perform regular backups to ensure data preservation
- Sort and organize paperwork after entering data to ensure it is not lost(filing)
Qualifications
- Must have a minimum of KCSE grade C or equivalent
- Must be a holder of a Bachelor degree in Computer Science or related
- At least 21 years of age.
Experience
- A minimum of one (1) year of working experience in data entry/data management role
- Experience in creating online data collection tools is an added advantage
How to Apply
Applicants meeting the above criteria are invited to apply to the following attaching their curriculum vitae, certificates, testimonials and to reach the Sacco by 30th August 2021 .
Applications can be sent through jobs@kewiscosacco.org or drop the application in our offices or postal address addressed to
The C.E.O ,Kewisco Sacco Society Limited,
P. O Box 4491-00200,
Nairobi
