Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kewisco Sacco is a Tier Three Sacco based in Nairobi with a membership of over 4500 members drawn from all over the country. We are looking for a Data Entry Officer for a contract period of three months.

Responsibilities

Entering customer and account data from source documents within time

Compiling, verifying the accuracy of information and sorting to prepare source data for computer

Carry out data quality checks

Transfer data from paper formats into computer files or database systems using keyboards, data recorders or optical scanners

Update existing data

Retrieve data from the database or electronic files as requested

Perform regular backups to ensure data preservation

Sort and organize paperwork after entering data to ensure it is not lost(filing)

Qualifications

Must have a minimum of KCSE grade C or equivalent

or equivalent Must be a holder of a Bachelor degree in Computer Science or related

At least 21 years of age.

Experience

A minimum of one (1) year of working experience in data entry/data management role

Experience in creating online data collection tools is an added advantage

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria are invited to apply to the following attaching their curriculum vitae, certificates, testimonials and to reach the Sacco by 30th August 2021 .

Applications can be sent through jobs@kewiscosacco.org or drop the application in our offices or postal address addressed to

The C.E.O ,Kewisco Sacco Society Limited,

P. O Box 4491-00200,

Nairobi