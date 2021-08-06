Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Description

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is a corporate foundation of Equity Group Holdings Plc. It was created in 2008 to undertake the social investment work of the bank. It focuses on six critical thematic areas; Agriculture, Education & Leadership Development, Energy & Environment, Entrepreneurship, Financial Education & Inclusion, and Health.

Responsibilities

  • Data Entry of training registers
  • Data entry of enrolment data
  • Carry out data quality checks
  • Support in data analysis and reporting
  • Manage project intervention validation documents

Qualifications

  • A university degree IT, Statistics, Monitoring and Evaluation, Social Sciences any related degree from a recognized University
  • At least 2 years working experience in a similar role
  • ICT Skills
  • Competency in use of Microsoft Office
  • Have good understanding of data analysis and management.
  • Highly organized with good coordinating skills
  • Excellent communication skills, both writing and verbal.
  • Flexible to adjust to work schedules and priorities to meet deadlines, juggle multiple assignments and work in a dynamic environment

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

