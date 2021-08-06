Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Description
Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is a corporate foundation of Equity Group Holdings Plc. It was created in 2008 to undertake the social investment work of the bank. It focuses on six critical thematic areas; Agriculture, Education & Leadership Development, Energy & Environment, Entrepreneurship, Financial Education & Inclusion, and Health.
Responsibilities
- Data Entry of training registers
- Data entry of enrolment data
- Carry out data quality checks
- Support in data analysis and reporting
- Manage project intervention validation documents
Qualifications
- A university degree IT, Statistics, Monitoring and Evaluation, Social Sciences any related degree from a recognized University
- At least 2 years working experience in a similar role
- ICT Skills
- Competency in use of Microsoft Office
- Have good understanding of data analysis and management.
- Highly organized with good coordinating skills
- Excellent communication skills, both writing and verbal.
- Flexible to adjust to work schedules and priorities to meet deadlines, juggle multiple assignments and work in a dynamic environment
How to Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>