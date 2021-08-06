Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Description

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is a corporate foundation of Equity Group Holdings Plc. It was created in 2008 to undertake the social investment work of the bank. It focuses on six critical thematic areas; Agriculture, Education & Leadership Development, Energy & Environment, Entrepreneurship, Financial Education & Inclusion, and Health.

Responsibilities

Data Entry of training registers

Data entry of enrolment data

Carry out data quality checks

Support in data analysis and reporting

Manage project intervention validation documents

Qualifications

A university degree IT, Statistics, Monitoring and Evaluation, Social Sciences any related degree from a recognized University

At least 2 years working experience in a similar role

ICT Skills

Competency in use of Microsoft Office

Have good understanding of data analysis and management.

Highly organized with good coordinating skills

Excellent communication skills, both writing and verbal.

Flexible to adjust to work schedules and priorities to meet deadlines, juggle multiple assignments and work in a dynamic environment

How to Apply

