JOB TITLE: DATA CLERK
Our Client based in Migori County is seeking to engage a Data Clerk who will perform various data entry functions, filling data related documents and performing data quality control checks within the required time limits.
Responsibilities
- To capture all farmer data at the point of issuing heifer loan; including tag number, farmer ID, and contact.
- Manage the dairy loan portfolio in all dairy cooperatives.
- Periodically update the dairy & loan tracking sheets per cooperative with assistance from both the dairy program officers, cooperative coordinators & veterinary officers.
- Timely reconcile all arising loan variances together with the cooperative accountant and cooperative coordinators.
- To key in all Artificial Insemination data and manage the AI database.
- To conduct monthly reconciliation of all semen usage.
- To capture data of all dairy expenses regarding semen and AI consumable procurement, heifer procurement and any other program expenses and file all hard copies.
- To track all dairy payments for Artificial Insemination, vaccinations and any other through the Stores Accounts.
- To verify and file all documentation for all farmers applying for the heifer loan.
- To capture data on all farmers issued with the crop loan in consultation with the cooperative accountant and cooperative coordinator.
- To perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications
- A form 4 KCSE mean grade of C- and above.
- Computer literacy (Microsoft Excel, Word).
- A certificate or a diploma in any field.
How to Apply
Qualified and interested applicants should send their CV and application letter to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke by 18th August 2021. Only qualified candidates should apply. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
