JOB TITLE: DATA CLERK

Our Client based in Migori County is seeking to engage a Data Clerk who will perform various data entry functions, filling data related documents and performing data quality control checks within the required time limits.

Responsibilities

  • To capture all farmer data at the point of issuing heifer loan; including tag number, farmer ID, and contact.
  • Manage the dairy loan portfolio in all dairy cooperatives.
  • Periodically update the dairy & loan tracking sheets per cooperative with assistance from both the dairy program officers, cooperative coordinators & veterinary officers.
  • Timely reconcile all arising loan variances together with the cooperative accountant and cooperative coordinators.
  • To key in all Artificial Insemination data and manage the AI database.
  • To conduct monthly reconciliation of all semen usage.
  • To capture data of all dairy expenses regarding semen and AI consumable procurement, heifer procurement and any other program expenses and file all hard copies.
  • To track all dairy payments for Artificial Insemination, vaccinations and any other through the Stores Accounts.
  • To verify and file all documentation for all farmers applying for the heifer loan.
  • To capture data on all farmers issued with the crop loan in consultation with the cooperative accountant and cooperative coordinator.
  • To perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

  • A form 4 KCSE mean grade of C- and above.
  • Computer literacy (Microsoft Excel, Word).
  • A certificate or a diploma in any field.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested applicants should send their CV and application letter to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke by 18th August 2021. Only qualified candidates should apply. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

