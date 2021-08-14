Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: DATA CLERK

Our Client based in Migori County is seeking to engage a Data Clerk who will perform various data entry functions, filling data related documents and performing data quality control checks within the required time limits.

Responsibilities

To capture all farmer data at the point of issuing heifer loan; including tag number, farmer ID, and contact.

Manage the dairy loan portfolio in all dairy cooperatives.

Periodically update the dairy & loan tracking sheets per cooperative with assistance from both the dairy program officers, cooperative coordinators & veterinary officers.

Timely reconcile all arising loan variances together with the cooperative accountant and cooperative coordinators.

To key in all Artificial Insemination data and manage the AI database.

To conduct monthly reconciliation of all semen usage.

To capture data of all dairy expenses regarding semen and AI consumable procurement, heifer procurement and any other program expenses and file all hard copies.

To track all dairy payments for Artificial Insemination, vaccinations and any other through the Stores Accounts.

To verify and file all documentation for all farmers applying for the heifer loan.

To capture data on all farmers issued with the crop loan in consultation with the cooperative accountant and cooperative coordinator.

To perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

A form 4 KCSE mean grade of C- and above.

Computer literacy (Microsoft Excel, Word).

A certificate or a diploma in any field.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested applicants should send their CV and application letter to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke by 18th August 2021. Only qualified candidates should apply. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.