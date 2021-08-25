Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Location: Mombasa, Kenya

Type: Full Time

Min. Experience: Mid Level

WATU is a focus-driven, customer-centric company that believes everyone deserves the opportunity to be an entrepreneur and achieve their ambitious goals in life. As Africa’s fastest growing Asset Finance company, we see the continent’s bright and prosperous future and want to be part of making it a reality. Our vision is to provide asset financing for motorcycles and three-wheelers to those who understand when provided with the right tools can fulfil their dreams and the needs of their families and community. We Empower Entrepreneurs by providing the means needed to move and improve lives.

Our business is growing rapidly with more than 100,000 customers in Kenya. In this context, we are looking for an enthusiastic, experienced, and technical Data Analyst to join our Data Analytics team. The successful candidate will be primarily responsible for creating and maintaining reports and dashboards and to answer given business questions using data. Support with general data handling requests and with maintaining and improving the data ingestion and transformation back-end processes is also expected. SQL will be used heavily, so an advanced SQL level coupled with a strong ability to understand data are critical.

We are looking for doers who are ready to roll up their sleeves and with their hard work and dedication create the impact needed in our communities. Do you want to become a part of our ambitious and creative team of smart individuals and make a difference and you have what it takes? Then read on and apply for this exciting opportunity!

A successful Data Analyst is expected to adapt to the fast-paced culture of both the company, the market and the customers we serve.

Responsibilities

Create and maintain reports and dashboards on various company’s KPIs

Answer business questions using data analysis and statistics

Support management team on wide range of data-handling requests

Conduct periodical audits on data quality in line with company policies

Support creating and maintaining back-end data ingestion and transformation processes

Qualifications

Technical:

2 years+ of Data Analysis experience

Advanced SQL (must)

Strong Excel and Google Sheets knowledge

Understanding of relational DB theory

Understanding of data preparation and data acquisition

The following technical knowledge would be a plus:

R, Python

Google Cloud solutions with a focus on Google Data Studio, BigQuery, Data Fusion, Cloud Composer

Experience with non-relational DB or Big data

Git, dbt, Airflow

Non-technical:

Ability to work independently and proactively

Attention to details

Self-starter, target oriented

Team player and good communicator

What we offer:

Be a part of an international, dynamic and driven team that has set their aspirations high and work hard to achieve those

Opportunities to learn and grow together with us

Competitive compensation package

Health benefits

How to Apply

Do you see yourself being part of the WATU team? Then please apply with your CV and a cover letter, we are looking forward to working with you!

Apply for the job here