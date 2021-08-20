Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacancy: Sales Data Analyst

Our client a supplier of Auto Spares is looking to hire a Data Analyst

Workstation: Nairobi

Job Purpose;

To explore customer requirements and provide accurate and consistent management information and statistics internally and externally, to identify trends in sales by analyzing data from within the company and outside. This involves collecting and examining data and using the information gathered to create coherent and intelligent reports.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Compile and analyze data over time to forecast sales trends

Review past sales data to determine trends in productivity

Prepare accurate reports using data from internal and external sources

Gather and analyze data in order to understand problems and address them proactively

Collaborate with team members and members of other departments

Generate, automate and produce operational reports and management information, adhering to defined templates and ensuring compliance with information security protocols.

Maintain and support users through a helpdesk service for employee/manager self-service, Preparing and sorting documents for data entry

Entering data into database software and checking to ensure the accuracy of the data that has been inputted

Resolving discrepancies in information and obtaining further information for incomplete documents

Review Pricing of the products

Monitor stock levels and ensure proper storage

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Accounts or related field

Strong knowledge of word processing, spreadsheet, database, and presentation software

At least 1 year of relevant expereince

Advanced problem-solving and analysis skills

Superior oral and written communication skills

High level of organization and detail-orientation

Strong work ethic and willingness to take initiative

Good attitude toward teamwork as well as the ability to work independently

Demonstrated ability to multitask and prioritize

Excellent time management

How To Apply

All applications should be done on or before the close of business 31st Aug 2021 on link below:

https://reedsafricaconsult.com/job/data-analyst/

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted