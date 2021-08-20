Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Vacancy: Sales Data Analyst
Our client a supplier of Auto Spares is looking to hire a Data Analyst
Workstation: Nairobi
Job Purpose;
To explore customer requirements and provide accurate and consistent management information and statistics internally and externally, to identify trends in sales by analyzing data from within the company and outside. This involves collecting and examining data and using the information gathered to create coherent and intelligent reports.
Tasks and Responsibilities
- Compile and analyze data over time to forecast sales trends
- Review past sales data to determine trends in productivity
- Prepare accurate reports using data from internal and external sources
- Gather and analyze data in order to understand problems and address them proactively
- Collaborate with team members and members of other departments
- Generate, automate and produce operational reports and management information, adhering to defined templates and ensuring compliance with information security protocols.
- Maintain and support users through a helpdesk service for employee/manager self-service, Preparing and sorting documents for data entry
- Entering data into database software and checking to ensure the accuracy of the data that has been inputted
- Resolving discrepancies in information and obtaining further information for incomplete documents
- Review Pricing of the products
- Monitor stock levels and ensure proper storage
Skills and Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Accounts or related field
- Strong knowledge of word processing, spreadsheet, database, and presentation software
- At least 1 year of relevant expereince
- Advanced problem-solving and analysis skills
- Superior oral and written communication skills
- High level of organization and detail-orientation
- Strong work ethic and willingness to take initiative
- Good attitude toward teamwork as well as the ability to work independently
- Demonstrated ability to multitask and prioritize
- Excellent time management
How To Apply
All applications should be done on or before the close of business 31st Aug 2021 on link below:
https://reedsafricaconsult.com/job/data-analyst/
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
