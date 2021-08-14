Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



About The Role:

Apollo are seeking a Data Analyst to join our growing team and help shape how farmers access farm inputs & products, credit, and customized advice at scale. As a part of the Business Intelligence team, you will be responsible for helping deliver timely, accurate, and relevant information across all functions within the company. Our primary responsibility is to provide the data necessary to support marketing, operations, finance, logistics, and communications team in their achievements and goals, and to help decision makers steer the company towards making intelligent decisions. Your role will interact with the entire leadership team, and you’ll have the opportunity to build a complete understanding of the entirety of a fast-growing startup while developing your technical skills and business acumen.

Responsibilities

Deliver accurate and relevant information to all areas of the business

Create, maintain, and audit dashboards for reliable use by teams across the whole business

Help define ambiguous requests to most effectively serve the goals of the business

Influence business operations as a subject matter expert on company operations & systems

Translate business needs into technical requirements for data infrastructure & engineering development

Provide managers across the business with insight into how to use data-driven decision making to improve performance

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Statistics, Economics, Math, Computer Science, or another quantitative field

1+ year of analytics experience in a dynamic business environment

Experienced in one or more of the following tools: SQL, Python (pandas, numpy, scikit), PowerBI, Tableau, or other Business Intelligence tools

Great organizational skills and attention to detail

Excellent written & oral communication skills

Ability to think strategically about the needs of the business and prioritize accordingly in a fast-paced work environment

Ability to explain the nuances of data & dashboards to non-technical users, and ability to explain business needs in technical terms with engineering team

How To Apply

