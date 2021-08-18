Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 18 August 2021 – Three people found to be in possession of illegal firearms, were yesterday arrested by DCI detectives.

Chris Mwangangi and Lucia Wanjiku were driving along the Arwings Khodek and Ring Road junction within Kilimani, when they were intercepted by the Kilimani-based crime busters.

The detectives who were on routine patrol became suspicious after coming across a black land cruiser V8 motor vehicle with no front number plate, prompting them to immediately flag it down.

Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, detectives managed to recover one Ceska Pistol with its Serial number erased, one Revolver Pistol and an unidentified frontal Plate Number.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver found with the Motor vehicle wasn’t the actual owner. The vehicle instead belonged to one Jeff Maina, a close friend of his.

The suspect spoke to the owner informing him that he had been arrested and had been taken to Kilimani police station. This prompted the owner to drive into the station shortly afterwards, after which he was arrested and a quick search conducted inside the vehicle he had arrived in, a Mercedes Benz.

The eagle-eyed sleuths managed to recover two Police Handcuffs, one Ceska Magazine loaded with 7 rounds of 9mm Ammunitions, one Police Pocket Phone and several Identification Cards from the car.

The suspects were placed in custody pending investigations, while the recovered firearms were handed over to our ballistics experts for examination. Also arrested is a police officer based in Mombasa, who is believed to have given the handcuffs to the suspects.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.