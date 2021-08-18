Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Veteran gospel singer, Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen, has opened up on his battle with Covid-19.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday morning, the System Ya Kapungala hitmaker said that he went for a test when he started feeling unwell after a workout session.

“One day after a very early morning work-out I felt weirdly tired! The first thing I decided to do was to get some good sleep.

“When I woke up later, I felt some weird test in my mouth and immediately I knew it, this is covid. I guess it’s because of growing up in western Kenya whereby we used to be hit by malaria a lot when we were kids!

“So any sort of malaise in your body it’s so easy for us to pick it out. Then when I went for the test I remember I was talking to the doc and straight away I told him I have covid even before the results came out,” he wrote.

He tested positive and went into self-isolation for 14 days.

He narrated how he struggled with loneliness during the two weeks when he was in isolation.

“Few days after I started my self-Isolation, I remember calling my mum telling her how hard it is for me just to sit and wait for the 14 days to be over without going to work and she replied and told me ‘count yourself blessed, others are in the hospital right now and they don’t know if they’ll make it’ That was the moment I started to look at life differently,” he added.

According to Owen, he lost 3Kgs in just 2 weeks and suffered loneliness through this time but still hopes God has greater plans for him.

“I have lost more than 3kgs in less than 2 weeks! U know kwa mluhya when appetite decides to travel and leave you it’s dangerous! The hardest part in all this is the fact that when u staying alone sometimes if u r not careful it can hit u mentally plus eating patterns gets affected.

“I have seen it all this year! but through and through I still believe that my GOD has greater plans for me,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.