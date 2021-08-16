Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Customer Service Executive

Job Type: Entry Level,

Industry: Finance,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: Competitive,

Reports to: Customer service Team leader,

Our client is a leading Credit Management Firm providing complete debt recovery solutions in Kenya and the larger East African region. They seek to hire Customer Service Executive who will be tasked with handling all Customer Care interactions by providing consistent standards of service to Client and ensuring customer satisfaction

Key Responsibilities

Participate as an active member of the Customer Care team and Communicate in a positive, professional style

Take responsibility for resolving customer queries and ensure security and confidentiality of information

Be knowledgeable on all company and client related information

Prepare to respond to customer contact within defined time-limits

Acknowledge Customers and greet using the standard corporate greeting

Elicit and verify information from customers (if applicable)

Provide Information and/or educate customer and Provide requested service to clients

Record and capture customer details accurately and be at a point to effectively retrieve information using appropriate systems

Correctly classify all reasons for contacts

Initiate the clearance process on cleared debts once you receive payment proof and have the same shared to relevant clients.

Provide customers with their correct account details e.g. loan balance and account numbers.

Maintaining data integrity and keep customer details confidential.

Responding to all customer correspondences via e-mail, telephone and postal mail.

Attend daily briefing sessions with team

Document, analyse and interpret daily individual reports

Provide daily feedback on performance in relation to pre-defined standards and measures

Adhere to Customer Care (Outbound) schedule and professional attitude

Escalate complex cases and liaises with The Team Leader to resolve customer queries and meet their expectations.

Provide feedback, suggestions and actively participate in Team activities

Promote high performance and customer centric culture that is open and transparent

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; kindly send your CV quoting the job title (Customer Service Executive) to careers@finleyltd.co.ke by Friday 4th September 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.