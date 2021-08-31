Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICERS OHGL/ADM/CEO/08/011
Overall Responsibility
Successful candidates will be tasked with handling all Customer Care interactions by providing consistent standards of service to Client and ensuring customer satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities
- Take responsibility for resolving customer queries and ensure security and confidentiality of information
- Collects and analyses customer feedback and adopt corrective measures as required.
- Respond to customer queries within defined time-limits
- Carry out daily ward rounds to collect timely customer concerns.
- Collect and verify information from customers as required.
- Provide Information and/or educate customers on hospital guidelines.
- Record and capture customer details accurately.
- Keep a database of all clients who visit and carry out random call back checks.
- Ensure clients receive their daily interim bills and engage them on payment plans.
- Maintaining data integrity and keep customer details confidential.
- Responding to all customer correspondences via e-mail, telephone and postal mail.
- Provide daily feedback on customer experience in relation to pre-defined standards and measures
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Communication, Public Relations or any other related field.
- Possess problem solving skills.
- Excellent communication& interpersonal skills.
- At least one year’s experience in the same role.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae ONLY; including names and contacts of three references to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com on or before 2 nd September, 2021.
The email subject line MUST include position title and Vacancy number being applied for e.g., “ADMINISTRATOR OHGL/ADM/ADMIN/08/008”
Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
