CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICERS OHGL/ADM/CEO/08/011

Overall Responsibility

Successful candidates will be tasked with handling all Customer Care interactions by providing consistent standards of service to Client and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Key Responsibilities

Take responsibility for resolving customer queries and ensure security and confidentiality of information

Collects and analyses customer feedback and adopt corrective measures as required.

Respond to customer queries within defined time-limits

Carry out daily ward rounds to collect timely customer concerns.

Collect and verify information from customers as required.

Provide Information and/or educate customers on hospital guidelines.

Record and capture customer details accurately.

Keep a database of all clients who visit and carry out random call back checks.

Ensure clients receive their daily interim bills and engage them on payment plans.

Maintaining data integrity and keep customer details confidential.

Responding to all customer correspondences via e-mail, telephone and postal mail.

Provide daily feedback on customer experience in relation to pre-defined standards and measures

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Communication, Public Relations or any other related field.

Possess problem solving skills.

Excellent communication& interpersonal skills.

At least one year’s experience in the same role.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae ONLY; including names and contacts of three references to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com on or before 2 nd September, 2021.

The email subject line MUST include position title and Vacancy number being applied for e.g., “ADMINISTRATOR OHGL/ADM/ADMIN/08/008”

Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted