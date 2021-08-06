Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

KWFT Insurance Agency a subsidiary of Kenya Women Microfinance Bank, would like to announce a vacant position in the capacity of

Customer Service Officers

  • Requires a self driven individual who can work with minimum supervision 
  • Good presentation Skills. 
  • Should be equipped with Market Knowledge, Quality Focus, Problem Solving Skills, Communication and Documentation skills.
  • The applicant will be required to hold a business related University Degree – B.Com (Marketing option or Finance) or B. Ed (Business Administration option), or Diploma in Co-operative Management, Marketing or  Business Administration
  • A minimum experience of 1 year in sales in the Finance industry is required.

Responsibilities

  • Answer customer inquiries via phone, email, and in-person.
  • Direct customers to online resources.
  • Update customer records in the system, including notes about interactions.
  • Pitch ideas for improving customer care.
  • Create and maintain reports about customer interactions.

How To Apply

Interested applicants should send their application and updated resumes with daytime contacts and referees to hrd@kwftbank.com

