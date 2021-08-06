Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



KWFT Insurance Agency a subsidiary of Kenya Women Microfinance Bank, would like to announce a vacant position in the capacity of

Customer Service Officers

Requires a self driven individual who can work with minimum supervision

Good presentation Skills.

Should be equipped with Market Knowledge, Quality Focus, Problem Solving Skills, Communication and Documentation skills.

The applicant will be required to hold a business related University Degree – B.Com (Marketing option or Finance) or B. Ed (Business Administration option), or Diploma in Co-operative Management, Marketing or Business Administration

A minimum experience of 1 year in sales in the Finance industry is required.

Responsibilities

Answer customer inquiries via phone, email, and in-person.

Direct customers to online resources.

Update customer records in the system, including notes about interactions.

Pitch ideas for improving customer care.

Create and maintain reports about customer interactions.

How To Apply

Interested applicants should send their application and updated resumes with daytime contacts and referees to hrd@kwftbank.com