KWFT Insurance Agency a subsidiary of Kenya Women Microfinance Bank, would like to announce a vacant position in the capacity of
Customer Service Officers
- Requires a self driven individual who can work with minimum supervision
- Good presentation Skills.
- Should be equipped with Market Knowledge, Quality Focus, Problem Solving Skills, Communication and Documentation skills.
- The applicant will be required to hold a business related University Degree – B.Com (Marketing option or Finance) or B. Ed (Business Administration option), or Diploma in Co-operative Management, Marketing or Business Administration
- A minimum experience of 1 year in sales in the Finance industry is required.
Responsibilities
- Answer customer inquiries via phone, email, and in-person.
- Direct customers to online resources.
- Update customer records in the system, including notes about interactions.
- Pitch ideas for improving customer care.
- Create and maintain reports about customer interactions.
How To Apply
Interested applicants should send their application and updated resumes with daytime contacts and referees to hrd@kwftbank.com
