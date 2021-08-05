Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Description

This is your invitation to raise your bar and team up with the best creatives.

At Bunny Studio we are looking for a highly motivated Customer Experience Associate to join our customer operations team who will give their best to always deliver memorable experiences to our customers and ensure they are 100% satisfied with our services. You’ll work with a highly diverse and multicultural remote team with a mission to “make it happen”, where passion and fun are prized as much as hard work and creativity.

About Bunny Studio

Bunny Studio teams up creatives around the world. Our team is transforming how creatives connect, by

Creating well-defined repeatable creative tasks, that speed up matching processes.

Allowing companies to build their own solutions by accessing our API for creative needs.

Empowering creatives to build a portfolio that they can sell through different channels.

Bringing AI to the matching process to increase efficiency for both our clients and freelancers.

Our audio, video, design, and text products are used by industry leaders and provide fast and quality results, either through our web interface or our API.

Our team: We are 81 people. We come from different backgrounds. We are scientists, parents, designers, historians, engineers, writers, voice-overs, biologists, pet-lovers, and more. We are a remote-first team. We work from Brazil, Nigeria, The Netherlands, The Philippines, Colombia, Argentina, England, Uruguay, among other places. We do not have an office.

Our time: We’ve been in business for 9 years. We launched in February 2012.

Our clients: Over the years, we’ve partnered with more than 15,000 businesses, to help them scale their creative needs.

Investment: We are a bootstrapped business. We grow our investment capacity by bringing more value to our clients

What you can expect on a day-to-day basis

Promoting self-service by our customers to minimize their interactions with our Customer Experience team.

Acquiring a good understanding of our product to be able to:

Help our customers adapt and adopt solutions to ensure their needs are met.

Provide new insights and innovative suggestions for improvement to our Product team.

Dealing with many unknowns for our newest creative categories and helping the team document the newest learnings, workflows, processes to ensure the bus factor is kept high.

Managing difficult cases and dealing with frustrated and happy clients.

Working with high levels of independence, where we expect high levels of assertiveness from our team members.

Career opportunities

You will be expected to remain in this role for 2 years. The knowledge and experience you’ll gain may then enable you to perform any of the following roles, either at Bunny Studio or somewhere else:

Bunny Pro Associate

Senior Customer Experience Associate

Sales Development Representative

Client Onboarding Associate

Key Account Manager

Head of Customer Experience

Requirements

You are a great person for the job if you:

Are based in the EMEA region.

Have a minimum of C1 English level (written and oral). Knowledge of other languages is a plus.

Have at least 1 year of previous work experience, not necessarily in this same area.

Are able to type with 10 fingers and are able to do it fast.

Have familiarity with web technology.

Are crazy about self-development.

Have high attention to detail, assuming that the Queen of England or the CEO of the company might read all your communications.

Are able and willing to work in a highly diverse and multicultural team where various religions, ideologies, sexual orientations, ethnicities, and nationalities work together.

Love managing difficult cases.

Respond creatively to unexpected circumstances by turning these into opportunities for learning and growth.

Don’t back away from unknowns, instead you approach them with curiosity and take charge to turn them into knowns.

Have a critical mindset, not settling with the status quo and always looking for ways on how existing processes can be done differently and propose options on how they could be optimized our automatized.

Have adaptability skills and you’re comfortable working in an accelerated environment.

Responsibilities

As a customer experience associate, you’ll be the link between clients and talents on our platform, paving the way to successfully completed projects.

Your main responsibilities will be:

Ensure projects are completed within given time frames.

Ensure a high success rate for projects.

Ensure 100% satisfaction in Customer Experience interactions with clients and talents – also known as Bunny Pros.

Team structure

You will report to Christina Gómez, Head of Customer Experience, who is based in Bogotá, Colombia. Moreover, you will work closely with the following teams: Customer Experience, Pro Management, Quality Control, Marketing and Sales, Product, and Engineering.

Compensation

Salary

Because we value candor, your gross salary will be USD USD $15,943.53 per year.**

At Bunny Studio, we strive for equity amongst all our team members. Therefore, our compensations are determined per functional area and role. Hence, team members within the same role and job level will earn the same. Before you apply, ensure that the salary is within your income expectations.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to BunnyStudio on apply.workable.com to apply