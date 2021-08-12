Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Former Kwale County Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga is dead.

According to her son, Hassan Chidzuga, the former Kwale County MP died at Nairobi Hospital where she has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Until her death, Chidzuga was a member of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, on whose ticket she clinched the Kwale Woman Rep seat in 2013.

She had also been serving as a board member at the National Oil Corporation parastatal after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed her in 2018 after the handshake with Raila.

Deputy President William Ruto mourned Chidzuga, describing her as a progressive and focused individual who championed women’s empowerment.

In tweets, Ruto remembered Chidzuga as a selfless leader who served with dedication.

The DP prayed for God’s comfort to her family as they come to terms with her loss.

“We have lost a selfless and visionary leader who served the people of Kwale with dedication. Mheshimiwa Zainab Chidzuga was progressive, steadfast and focused. We will remember her as a champion of women empowerment.

“We pray to God that He grants strength and comfort to the family, relatives, and the people of Kwale County during this time of grief. Rest In Peace,” said the Deputy President.

ODM Party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna also condoled with the family of Chidzuga.

“My condolences to the family and friends of Mama Zainab Chidzuga, former Kwale County Woman Representative. Poleni sana. Innalillahi waina ilayhi rajiun,” he condoled.

Zainab Chidzuga is the mother to media personality Mwanaisha Chidzuga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST