Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has warned former National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders who are yet to settle on a presidential candidate ahead of the 2022 poll.

Former NASA leaders are Raila Odinga of Orange Democratic Movement(ODM), Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement, and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya.

The four leaders are yet to identify a presidential flag bearer who will challenge Deputy President William Ruto for the top seat in 2022.

As things stand, Ruto, who is vying for the Presidency on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, is the man to beat during the 2022 presidential race.

Speaking on Tuesday, Atwoli, said if former NASA principals fail to unite by December this year, he will endorse Ruto‘s bid since vying separately is the same as giving the DP keys to State House.

“I have given Raila Odinga, Mudavadi, Wetangula and Kalonzo until Christmas to unite, if they don’t, I will mobilise people to support William Ruto. Vying separately is like giving William Ruto the keys to State House,” Atwoli said.

