Friday, August 27, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has joined other Kenyans in condemning the government for scaling down Deputy President William Ruto’s security detail.

On Thursday, the elite presidential escort guards were asked to clear from Ruto’s residences and replaced with Administration Police officers.

Speaking on Friday, Atwoli, who is the number one critic of Deputy President William Ruto, said the removal of Ruto’s security was not right.

He claimed that such actions should only be done after consulting the deputy president first.

“When it comes to the security of any Kenyan, don’t compromise. And I equally don’t support what the government did.

“If they were to change that security they would have done it with the knowledge of our deputy president because we don’t want these lame excuses being blamed on the government because of the security of other people,” Atwoli said.

“What they should normally do is that they will come and discuss with you and tell you ‘we are trying to change these officers for this reason’…. You should not come home and find new faces in your home.

“You might even run away from that home,” Atwoli added.

Surprisingly, Atwoli is among those opposed to Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

