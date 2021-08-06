Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 06 August 2021 – Ezekiel Mutua has been relieved of his duties as the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) and Christopher Wambua appointed to replace him.

Pasca Opiyo, the acting chief manager of corporate services, informed the staff of the appointment in an internal memo on Friday.

Mutua was fired after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) found out that he was involved in corruption.

The commission has been investigating Mutua since May 6 after it emerged that irregular payments of salaries and allowances were made to his bank accounts.

Mutua had earlier denied claims of his sacking through his Twitter page and even posted photos in the line of duty on Friday mid-morning.

Here’s a letter from EACC confirming that the famous ‘moral cop’ is under investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.