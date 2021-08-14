Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger, Dennis Itumbi, yesterday recorded a statement at Kasarani Police Station alleging an attempt on his life.

This is after his car was allegedly sprayed with bullets on Northern Bypass in what he claims was an attempted assassination.

However, a police officer privy to the incident refuted Itumbi’s allegation of surviving an assassination attempt.

According to him, Itumbi was arrested by the police at the Garden Estate area in Kasarani after hitting another car.

The police officers trailed him for a few hours on the highway as he attempted to evade the arrest before they apprehended him.

“I do not have the exact details of the case. All I know is they tracked and apprehended him. He attempted to evade arrest, but the detectives pinned him down,” the police officer who requested to remain anonymous said.

“I cannot confirm whether he was charged or even detained.”

On social media, Ruto’s allies wished Itumbi well, some calling for his release.

“However, all of them were cagey with details of the case.

“Dennis Itumbi, I hope you’re safe comrade!” nominated Senator Millicent Omanga tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST