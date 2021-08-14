Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The Capital Markets Authority is a statutory agency charged with the responsibility of regulating and developing an efficient capital market in Kenya. The Authority invites applications for the following position:
TEMPORARY ASSISTANT- CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – 1 POSITION
Contract Period: 6 Months
Responsibilities
Reporting to the Manager, Corporate Affairs and International Relations Department, the selected candidate will be responsible for;
- Developing social media contents such as banners;
- Developing short videos containing Capital Markets Products information;
- Uploading Investor Education and Market deepening content on social media;
- Revamping presentations delivered by colleagues in the Authority;
- Design work for publications such as State of Corporate Governance Report and the quarterly Capital Markets soundness reports;
- Support the implementation of the recommendations of the 2021 Customer Satisfaction Survey where social media was recommended as a key channel of stakeholder communication and engagement;
- Assist the department with adherence to the brand guidelines;
- Participate in ongoing brand corporate communication projects;
- Providing communication support on other assignments as requested.
Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree in Communications or equivalent qualification from a reputable institution;
- Proficiency in professional graphic design and the use of Adobe Creative Cloud Software is an added advantage;
- Proficiency in using professional video and photography equipment;
- Previous experience in a Public Relations/Communications Department and Advertising Agency is an added advantage.
Key skills, Knowledge & Competencies
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;
- Excellent writing skills;
- Passion for Digital Communications and Graphic Design
- Integrity and honesty;
- Attention to detail;
- Professionalism;
- Negotiation skills.
How to Apply
Please Click Here and apply. Applications should be received on or before 18 August 2021.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for assessment.
“Capital Markets Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply”.
THE CAPITAL MARKETS AUTHORITY DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>