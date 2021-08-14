Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Capital Markets Authority is a statutory agency charged with the responsibility of regulating and developing an efficient capital market in Kenya. The Authority invites applications for the following position:

TEMPORARY ASSISTANT- CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – 1 POSITION

Contract Period: 6 Months

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Manager, Corporate Affairs and International Relations Department, the selected candidate will be responsible for;

Developing social media contents such as banners;

Developing short videos containing Capital Markets Products information;

Uploading Investor Education and Market deepening content on social media;

Revamping presentations delivered by colleagues in the Authority;

Design work for publications such as State of Corporate Governance Report and the quarterly Capital Markets soundness reports;

Support the implementation of the recommendations of the 2021 Customer Satisfaction Survey where social media was recommended as a key channel of stakeholder communication and engagement;

Assist the department with adherence to the brand guidelines;

Participate in ongoing brand corporate communication projects;

Providing communication support on other assignments as requested.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in Communications or equivalent qualification from a reputable institution;

Proficiency in professional graphic design and the use of Adobe Creative Cloud Software is an added advantage;

Proficiency in using professional video and photography equipment;

Previous experience in a Public Relations/Communications Department and Advertising Agency is an added advantage.

Key skills, Knowledge & Competencies

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

Excellent writing skills;

Passion for Digital Communications and Graphic Design

Integrity and honesty;

Attention to detail;

Professionalism;

Negotiation skills.

How to Apply

Please Click Here and apply. Applications should be received on or before 18 August 2021.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for assessment.

“Capital Markets Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply”.

THE CAPITAL MARKETS AUTHORITY DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS