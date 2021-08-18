Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Corporal Benson Mbuthia is alleged to have masterminded the cold-blooded murder of the two Kianjakoma brothers.

Benson and his colleagues beat up the two brothers to death and then dumped their bodies in the mortuary.

Benson is probably a father but sadly, he doesn’t value human life.

See collage photos of the killer cop shared by Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.