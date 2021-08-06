Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Company Overview

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa is the largest African Coca-Cola bottler, accounting for 40% of all Coca-Cola volumes on the continent. CCBA is a market leader in the NARTD non-alcoholic ready to drink market in Africa. CCBA has an extensive footprint in Africa, employing over 16 000 employees.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Process Analysis Monitoring, measuring and providing feedback on process performance. Participate in root cause analysis to recommend process improvements and capture constrains to improve planning accuracy via S and OP. Participate, analyse and document business process models, performance and evaluations. Participate in business process management efforts to collect and analyse metrics and continually improve processes.

Planning Develop and maintain working tools for planning inventory, buffer levels for DDMRP. Develop and maintain working tools for planning and reporting tactical metrics on power BI. Develop and maintain working tools for management or project milestones on NPD performance. Participate in S and OP planning by supporting the production and supply planning activities.

Information Management Accurate and timely documentation and analysis of supply chain processes. Continuously maintain and update planning data warehouse. Timely compilation and business reporting in various dashboards and platforms.



Skills, Experience & Education

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science, Economics, Statistics or Commerce.

CPA, ACCA, CIMA, Project Management or process improvement skills will be an added advantage.

Experience

GIT or Minimum 2 years in finance, operations management, project management or process improvement

Skills

Communication proficiency

Problem solving, Analysis

Negotiation Skills

Technical Capacity

Collaboration Skills

How To Apply

https://ccba.erecruit.co/candidateapp/Jobs/View/CCB210805-4?