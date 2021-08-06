Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Company Overview
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa is the largest African Coca-Cola bottler, accounting for 40% of all Coca-Cola volumes on the continent. CCBA is a market leader in the NARTD non-alcoholic ready to drink market in Africa. CCBA has an extensive footprint in Africa, employing over 16 000 employees.
Key Duties & Responsibilities
- Process Analysis
- Monitoring, measuring and providing feedback on process performance.
- Participate in root cause analysis to recommend process improvements and capture constrains to improve planning accuracy via S and OP.
- Participate, analyse and document business process models, performance and evaluations.
- Participate in business process management efforts to collect and analyse metrics and continually improve processes.
- Planning
- Develop and maintain working tools for planning inventory, buffer levels for DDMRP.
- Develop and maintain working tools for planning and reporting tactical metrics on power BI.
- Develop and maintain working tools for management or project milestones on NPD performance.
- Participate in S and OP planning by supporting the production and supply planning activities.
- Information Management
- Accurate and timely documentation and analysis of supply chain processes.
- Continuously maintain and update planning data warehouse.
- Timely compilation and business reporting in various dashboards and platforms.
Skills, Experience & Education
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science, Economics, Statistics or Commerce.
- CPA, ACCA, CIMA, Project Management or process improvement skills will be an added advantage.
Experience
- GIT or Minimum 2 years in finance, operations management, project management or process improvement
Skills
- Communication proficiency
- Problem solving, Analysis
- Negotiation Skills
- Technical Capacity
- Collaboration Skills
How To Apply
https://ccba.erecruit.co/candidateapp/Jobs/View/CCB210805-4?
