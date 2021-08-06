Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Company Overview

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa is the largest African Coca-Cola bottler, accounting for 40% of all Coca-Cola volumes on the continent. CCBA is a market leader in the NARTD non-alcoholic ready to drink market in Africa. CCBA has an extensive footprint in Africa, employing over 16 000 employees.

Key Duties & Responsibilities    

  • Process Analysis
    • Monitoring, measuring and providing feedback on process performance.
    • Participate in root cause analysis to recommend process improvements and capture constrains to improve planning accuracy via S and OP.
    • Participate, analyse and document business process models, performance and evaluations.
    • Participate in business process management efforts to collect and analyse metrics and continually improve processes.
  • Planning
    • Develop and maintain working tools for planning inventory, buffer levels for DDMRP.
    • Develop and maintain working tools for planning and reporting tactical metrics on power BI.
    • Develop and maintain working tools for management or project milestones on NPD performance.
    • Participate in S and OP planning by supporting the production and supply planning activities.
  • Information Management
    • Accurate and timely documentation and analysis of supply chain processes.
    • Continuously maintain and update planning data warehouse.
    • Timely compilation and business reporting in various dashboards and platforms.

Skills, Experience & Education    

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science, Economics, Statistics or Commerce.
  • CPA, ACCA, CIMA, Project Management or process improvement skills will be an added advantage.

Experience

  • GIT or Minimum 2 years in finance, operations management, project management or process improvement

Skills

  • Communication proficiency
  • Problem solving, Analysis
  • Negotiation Skills
  • Technical Capacity
  • Collaboration Skills

How To Apply

https://ccba.erecruit.co/candidateapp/Jobs/View/CCB210805-4?

